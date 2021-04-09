UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, April 10, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, surging Italian middleweight Marvin Vettori takes on late-notice opponent Kevin Holland. Vettori was originally slated to face England’s Darren Till, but the Liverpool fighter was forced out due to injury. Vettori has reeled off four straight wins since falling to current champion Israel Adesanya by decision. Holland, meanwhile, steps in just three weeks after having a five-fight winning streak snapped by Derek Brunson.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, April 9.

ABC Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Marvin Vettori () vs. Kevin Holland ()Arnold Allen () vs. Sodiq Yusuff ()Kyle Daukaus () vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev ()Sam Alvey () vs. Julian Marquez ()Nina Ansaroff () vs. Mackenzie Dern ()Mike Perry () vs. Daniel Rodriguez ()Jim Miller () vs. Joe Solecki ()Scott Holtzman () vs. Mateusz Gamrot ()Norma Dumont () vs. Erin Blanchfield ()John Makdessi () vs. Ignacio Bahamondes ()Yorgan De Castro () vs. Jarjis Danho ()Hunter Azure () vs. Jack Shore ()Luis Saldaña () vs. Jordan Griffin ()Da Un Jung () vs. William Knight ()Impa Kasanganay () vs. Sasha Palatnikov ()