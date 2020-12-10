On Thursday, Dec. 10, Cage Warriors will host the first of three straight events in as many days, holding its 117th event from York Hall in London, England.
In the night’s headliner, once-beaten flyweight champion Luke Shanks defends his belt against undefeated challenger Jake Hadley.
The night’s preliminary card streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 3 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 4 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.
Sam Creasey vs. Adam Amarasinghe
Weslley Maia vs. Michele Martignoni
Steve McIntosh vs. Mehdi Ben Lakhdhar
Aidan Stephen vs. Emrah Sonmez
Anthony O’Connor vs. Michal Figlak
Adam Cullen vs. Oscar Ownsworth