On Thursday, Dec. 10, Cage Warriors will host the first of three straight events in as many days, holding its 117th event from York Hall in London, England.

In the night’s headliner, once-beaten flyweight champion Luke Shanks defends his belt against undefeated challenger Jake Hadley.

The night’s preliminary card streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 3 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 4 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.

