ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Oct. 21, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade, live from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The event features two title fights and the flyweight Muay Thai grand prix final.

The event, including the lead card, airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website, starting at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card airing on Amazon Prime Video at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Oct. 20. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee (169.25) vs. Regian Eersel (169.75) – for the inaugural lightweight title

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo (169) vs. Uali Kurzhev (174)** – for the inaugural lightweight title

Kickboxing bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (152.75) vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (154.75)

Kim Jae Woong (154) vs. Shamil Gasanov (154.75)

Jeremy Miado (127)*** vs. Danial Williams (124.75)

Muay Thai bout: Amir Naseri (134.25) vs. Taiki Naito (134.5)

Muay Thai bout: Asa Ten Pow (143.75) vs. Mehdi Zatout (144.5)

Lea Bivins (116.75)*** vs. Noelle Grandjean (114.75)

Keanu Subba (154.25) vs. Yoon Chang Min (154)

Agilan Thnai (183.75) vs. Ilja Stojanov (184.5) Advertisement

** – Kurzhev missed weight; fight moved to catchweight, but Ruotolo can still win title

*** – Fighter missed weight; fight moved to catchweight

