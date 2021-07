RISE World Series 2021: Osaka Results

On Sunday, Jul7 18, RISE hosts RISE World Series 2021 from Osaka, Japan.

The event features the opening round of the promotion’s 53-kilogram tournament as Kazuki Osaki meets Issei Ishii, Kodai Hirayama takes on Shiro Matsumoto, Mutsuki Ebata battles Kazane, and Jin Mandokoro squares off with Toki Tamaru.

The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 1 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Kazuki Osaki vs. Issei Ishii – 53-kilogram tournament opening round

Kodai Hirayama vs. Shiro Matsumoto – 53-kilogram tournament opening round

Mutsuki Ebata vs. Kazane – 53-kilogram tournament opening round

Jin Mandokoro vs. Toki Tamaru – 53-kilogram tournament opening round

Masahiko Suzuki vs. Tepparith

Taiga Kawabe vs. Kan Nakamura

Hiroto Yamaguchi vs. Riki Sakurai

Koki Osaki vs. Azusa Kaneko

Yuki Kyotani vs. Kyo Kawakami

Keisuke Monguchi vs. Kaito

Ryoga Hirano vs. Yuya

Suzuka Tabuchi vs. Mai Hanada

Arina Kobayashi vs. Momoka Mandokoro

Rikiya def. Yuma by unanimous decision

Masaki Murakami def. Asataro by unanimous decision

Eito Hasegawa def. Kaito Fujii by unanimous decision