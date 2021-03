On Saturday, March 27, Wu Lin Feng will host Wu Lin Feng 2021: World Contender League 1st Stage Results from China.

The event is headlined by the No. 8-ranked pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Wei Rui, who faces off with countryman Liu Wei in a 64-kilogram contest.

The event airs live on Henan TV at 7 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

