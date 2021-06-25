Cage Warriors 124: Sardari vs. McColgan Results

Britain’s Cage Warriors organization is set for another big weekend. The company has turned to trilogy shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s back with its fourth such event this week, hosting Cage Warriors 124 on Friday, June 25, at the York Hall in London.

The second night of Cage Warriors festivities includes a flyweight tournament semifinal — former champ Luke Shanks clashes with Nicolas Leblond — as well as a title fight. In the championship affair, lightweight kingpin Agy Sardari puts his belt on the line against Joe McColgan.

The entire card can be seen on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims start at 1:30 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 4 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Agy Sardari vs. Joe McColgan – for lightweight title

Justin Burlinson vs. David Bear

Nathan Fletcher vs. Brian Bouland

Harry Hardwick vs. Jean N’doye

Edward Walls vs. Steve Aimable

Luke Shanks vs. Nicolas Leblond – flyweight tournament semifinal

George Hardwick vs. Dean Trueman

Jesse Urholin vs. Aaron Khalid

Dominique Wooding vs. Cameron Hardy

Dylan Hazan vs. Josh Reed