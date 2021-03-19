Cage Warriors 121: Sardari vs. Desmae Results

On Friday, March 19, Cage Warriors will host the second of three straight events in as many days, holding Cage Warriors 121: Sardari vs. Desmae from York Hall in London, England.

In the night’s headliner, Dutchman Agy Sardari makes the second defense of his lightweight title against Belgian challenger Donovan Desmae.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as undefeated bantamweight champion Jack Cartwright meets Polish contender Sylwester Miller.

Finally, the promotion kicks off a four-man welterweight tournament as Ian Garry takes on Rostem Akman and Madars Fleminas collides with Jack Grant .

The night’s preliminary card kicks off at 3:15 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 5 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.