Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 4 Results: Five Fights, Five Contracts

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the UFC hosted Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 4, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Esteban Ribovics def. Thomas Paull by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:30

Claudio Ribeiro def. Ivan Valenzuela by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:25

Jose Johnson def. Jack Cartwright by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Hailey Cowan def. Claudia Leite by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nazim Sadykhov def. Ahmad Hassanzada by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:59