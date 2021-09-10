BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman Live Stream and Results

On Friday, Sept. 10, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman from Omaha, Neb.

The event features a match-up between TUF alum Dakota Cochrane and Bellator MMA veteran Mike Richman.

Also on the card, heavyweight sluggers Sam Shewmaker and Josh Burns collide.

Prelim action can be streamed live above at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET or on the BKFC app. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman

Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns

Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs

Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Jason High vs. Rocky Long

Sean Wilson vs. Will Shutt

T.J. Benson vs. Cody Land

Keilen Fantroy vs. J.C. DeLeon

Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman

Carlos Trinidad vs. Noah Cutter

Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder