    Dakota Cochrane (R) (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
    BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman Live Stream and Results

    On Friday, Sept. 10, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman from Omaha, Neb.

    The event features a match-up between TUF alum Dakota Cochrane and Bellator MMA veteran Mike Richman.

    Also on the card, heavyweight sluggers Sam Shewmaker and Josh Burns collide.

    Prelim action can be streamed live above at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET or on the BKFC app. Check back following the event for the full results.

    FULL RESULTS
    Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman
    Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns
    Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs
    Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez
    Jason High vs. Rocky Long
    Sean Wilson vs. Will Shutt
    T.J. Benson vs. Cody Land
    Keilen Fantroy vs. J.C. DeLeon
    Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman
    Carlos Trinidad vs. Noah Cutter
    Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder
