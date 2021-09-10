BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman Live Stream and Results

On Friday, Sept. 10, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 21: Cochrane vs. Richman from Omaha, Neb.
The event features a match-up between TUF alum Dakota Cochrane and Bellator MMA veteran Mike Richman.
Also on the card, heavyweight sluggers Sam Shewmaker and Josh Burns collide.
Prelim action can be streamed live above at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET or on the BKFC app. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman
Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns
Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs
Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez
Jason High vs. Rocky Long
Sean Wilson vs. Will Shutt
T.J. Benson vs. Cody Land
Keilen Fantroy vs. J.C. DeLeon
Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman
Carlos Trinidad vs. Noah Cutter
Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder
Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns
Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs
Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez
Jason High vs. Rocky Long
Sean Wilson vs. Will Shutt
T.J. Benson vs. Cody Land
Keilen Fantroy vs. J.C. DeLeon
Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman
Carlos Trinidad vs. Noah Cutter
Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder