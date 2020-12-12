On Saturday, Dec. 12, Cage Warriors will host the third of three straight events in as many days, holding its 119th event from York Hall in London, England.
The event is headlined by a pair of title fights. In the headliner, Morgan Charriere battles Perry Goodwin for the vacant featherweight belt. Meanwhile, the co-main event pits Jack Grant against Agy Sardari for the vacant lightweight title.
The night’s preliminary card streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 1 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 2:30 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.
Jack Grant vs. Agy Sardari – for lightweight title
Paul Hughes vs. Jordan Vucenic
Ian Garry vs. Lawrence Tracey
Kieran Lister vs. Joe McColgan
Will Currie vs. Dario Bellandi
Yassine Belhadj vs. Dean Trueman
Kevin Mullen vs. Kent Kauppinen
Lukasz Marcinkoweski vs. Christian Duncan