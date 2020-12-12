On Saturday, Dec. 12, Cage Warriors will host the third of three straight events in as many days, holding its 119th event from York Hall in London, England.

The event is headlined by a pair of title fights. In the headliner, Morgan Charriere battles Perry Goodwin for the vacant featherweight belt. Meanwhile, the co-main event pits Jack Grant against Agy Sardari for the vacant lightweight title.

The night’s preliminary card streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 1 p.m. ET, with main card airing live at 2:30 p.m. ET, also on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.

