PFL Europe 2 Results: Savannah Marshall Wins by TKO in MMA Debut

On Saturday, Jun. 8, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Europe 2: Newcastle, live from the UK. The event featured the quarterfinal matchups in the bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions, along with boxing world champion Savannah Marshall in the main event.

FULL RESULTS Savannah Marshall def. Mirela Vargas by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:27

Dylan Tuke def. Kane Mousah by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27 x1)

Jack Grant def. Charlie Leary by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:41

Lewis McGrillen-Evans def. Matiss Zaharovs by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shanelle Dyer def. Mariam Torchinava by KO (head kick). Round 1, 3:53

Ibragim Ibragimov def. Josh Reed by submission (head and arm choke). Round 1, 0:50

Julien Pierre Lopez def. Dominique Wooding by submission (guillotine) Round 1, 3:10

Karolina Wójcik def. Lizzy Gevers by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Claudio Pacella def. Mark Ewen by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28 x1)

Khurshed Kakhorov def. Tuomas Grönvall by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:11

Valentina Scatizzi def. Marie Loiseau by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ben Woolliss def. Nikola Ivanovic by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:02

Alexander Luster def. Alperen Karabulut by submission (rear-naked- choke). Round 1, 1:59

Paulina Wiśniewska def. Dee Begley by KO (punch). Round 2, 3:08