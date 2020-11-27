Search
On Saturday, Nov. 28, the UFC will host its 18th broadcast on ESPN 18 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders lock horns as Curtis Blaydes takes on former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Blaydes enters the contest riding the momentum of four straight wins. Lewis, meanwhile, has reeled off three consecutive victories leading into the headlining affair.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+ and ESPN 2.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 13.

ESPN 2 Main Card
Curtis Blaydes () vs. Derrick Lewis ()
Anthony Smith () vs. Devin Clark ()
Josh Parisian () vs. Parker Porter ()
Miguel Baeza () vs. Takashi Sato ()
Spike Carlyle () vs. Bill Algeo ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Ashlee Evans-Smith () vs. Norma Dumont ()
Martin Day () vs. Anderson dos Santos ()
Gina Mazany () vs. Rachael Ostovich ()
Jonathan Pearce () vs. Sean Woodson ()
Su Mudaerji () vs. Malcolm Gordon ()
Luke Sanders () vs. Nate Maness ()

