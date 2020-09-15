On Tuesday, Sept. 15, UFC President Dana White will host the seventh installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Jordan Williams
Collin Anglin vs. Muhammad Naimov
Korey Kuppe vs. Michael Lombardo
Taneisha Tennant vs. Danyelle Wolf
Kyle Driscoll vs. Dinis Paiva
