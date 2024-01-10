Lineup Revealed for Rajadamnern World Series Japan on Feb. 12

Rajadamnern World Series Muay Thai will be making its debut in Tokyo, Japan upcoming on Feb. 12. The inaugural event for RWS Muay Thai will take place at the historic Korakuen Hall. The full fight card has been revealed and will feature fighters from Japan and Thailand.

RWS Muay Thai in Japan

For all things kakutogi, Korakuen Hall has been a staple. The iconic venue first opened in 1962 and has hosted an incredible list of events including, Pancrase, pro wrestling, MMA, Lethwei, boxing, kickboxing, and others. Soon, RWS Muay Thai will join the list. Historically important athletes across generations have competed here, including everyone from Bas Rutten and Minoru Suzuki to Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Segawa.

The first RWS Muay Thai event will be headlined by Praewprao PetchyindeeAcademy, of Thailand, facing Japan’s Nadaka Yoshinari. This match will unify the Rajadamnern Stadium super flyweight title. Praewprao earned the crown in 2023, and Nadaka picked up the interim throne later that year. Muay Thai fans have been eagerly awaiting this showdown.

Yoshinari, a.k.a. Nadaka Eiwa Sports Gym, has looked unbeatable in recent years. Currently, the 23-year-old striker is on a whopping 27-fight winning streak going back to 2019. In 2023 alone, the Japanese Muay Thai fighter earned nine wins, eight via knockout, and earned two division titles in Rajadamnern Stadium.

Thailand’s Lamnamoonlek Tded99 will look to continue his winning streak against Renta Wor.Wanchai, the Japanese Muay Thai striker. In 2022 and 2023, Lamnamoonlek was able to capture the Rajadamnern World Series tournament championship for the 135-pound division.

The fight event will also feature Comeback vs. Ryota Mawatari, Samingdet vs. Yota, Petchmai vs. Mike Joe, Isannua vs. Nagasawa, and Nongparnfah vs. Saya Ito. We are hearing unconfirmed reports that the fight event is already sold out.