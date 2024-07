Rajadamnern World Series ‘Japan 2’ Results: Ryuki Matsuda Knocks Out Khunsueklek

On Sunday, Jul. 14, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted the RWS Muay Thai Japan 2. This was broadcast live from The Tipstar Dome in Chiba, Japan. See below for results.





FULL RESULTS Nadaka Yoshinari def. Jomhod AutoMuayThai by unanimous decision – Rajadamnern Stadium super flyweight title

Ryuki Matsuda def. Khunsueklek Boomdeksian by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:40 – Rajadamnern Stadium bantamweight title

Pangtor Por. Lakboon def. Issei Ishii by unanimous decision

Asahi Shinagawa def. Chaiyakorn Por. Lakboon by KO.

Shinya Uemura def. Mike Por. Chatchai by unanimous decision

Shimon Yoshinari def. Wukong Sitjaroenwit by unanimous decision

Ryota Mawatari def. Superman Banchamek by KO. Round 2, 1:01

Saya Ito def. Nongparnfah Family Muaythai by unanimous decision

Yo Han Park def. Cristian Joseph by KO.

Nampetch Chor Champion def. Guriko Sato by unanimous decision

Phayahong Ayothayafightgym def. Kana Oshikawa by unanimous decision

Mike Joe def. Panda Smisykhunma by KO. Round 1, 2:06

Parko def. Theken Kietwinai by KO. Round 3, 2:24

Manaothong Lukjaopraya def. J by KO. Round 1, 1:15

The biggest upset in recent #muaythai



Ryuki Matsuda 🇯🇵 in his 2nd Muay Thai fight (0-0-1 MT,11-0 kickboxing)

KO’s top current p4p Muay Thai fighter.

Khunsueklek 🇹🇭 was on 41 fight undefeated streak.



18 year old Matsuda becomes the #RajadamnernStadium 118lbs champion. pic.twitter.com/vwaVzWf3F9 — Phuket Top Team (@PhuketTopTeam) July 14, 2024

Advertisement