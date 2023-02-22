Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2 Preview and Predictions

Bellator will have their second event of the calendar year with 18 fights on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Scott Coker-run promotion is returning to the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, where they last visited in Sep. 2022.

Bellator 291 is being headlined by a welterweight championship fight in a rematch between reigning champion Yaraslov Amasov and interim champion Logan Storley. While Amazov was defending his home country of Ukraine in war, Storley secured a split decision win against Michael “Venom” Page for the interim strap. In Nov. 2020, Amasov had previously defeated Storley by split decision.

In the co-main event, Jeremy Kennedy is looking to extend his two-fight winning streak against Pedro Carvalho, who made a statement against Mads Burnell last time out. The featherweight matchup has title shot implications with Kennedy ranked No. 5 and Carvalho at No. 3.

Advertisement



The fight card also features plenty of Irish talent, including Peter Queally, Sinead Kavanagh, Ciaran Clarke, Charlie Ward, and more. The Bellator 291 prelims air live on YouTube starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check out the full preview and predictions below.

Yaroslav Amosov meets Logan Storley to unify the welterweight titles; which man comes away with gold wrapped around his waist?

Yaroslav Amosov and Logan Storley are both grappling-heavy fighters. Sometimes when two grapplers go toe-to-toe, their grappling skills cancel out, leading to a striking battle. If the fight stays standing, Amosov should have the striking advantage, similar to their first fight.

With that said, Storley did find some success in the grappling department. The interim champion has a path to victory by racking up control time, but Amasov is difficult to keep down. Amasov should be able to win enough rounds with damage landed to secure a decision win and re-gain the undisputed welterweight title.

Pedro Carvalho and Jeremy Kennedy will square off in the co-main event; does an impressive performance earn the victor a title shot?

AJ McKee Jr. has joined the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix, taking him out of the featherweight title picture. Adam Borics and Aaron Pico are both coming off losses, which should give Pedro Carvalho and Jeremy Kennedy an opportunity to secure a title shot at Bellator 291.

Carvalho showcased impressive takedown defense and striking against Mads Burnell in September. Kennedy has good striking, but he might struggle if his fight against Carvalho stays standing. Kennedy does have an advantage in the grappling department that he will need to utilize. Although the Canadian mixes in his takedowns well, Carvalho should be able to stay off his back and secure a decision win.

Peter Queally is on a two-fight skid for the first time in his career; can he right the ship and pick up a win over Bryce Logan?

Peter Queally had a disappointing performance against Benson Henderson in the main event of Bellator’s last trip to Dublin. Queally is looking to get back in the win column against Bryce Logan, who has lost all four of his fights under the Bellator banner.

Logan found success on the regional scene, but ultimately hasn’t panned out against the next level of competition. Although Queally couldn’t get much done against Henderson, the Irishman is still dangerous and could bounce back against at Bellator 291. There is a possibility of Logan finding Queally’s chin, but the hometown hero should be able to electrify the crowd with a knockout win.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

The sleeper match-up is a women’s featherweight matchup between Sinead Kavanagh and Janay Harding. Kavanagh is coming off a thrilling victory against Leah McCourt in Dublin. Meanwhile, Harding needs a win after losing back-to-back fights.

Kavanagh is always looking for a war and Harding has the fighting style to compliment her desires. Assuming both fighters look to keep the fight standing, this match-up could become a bloody mess, exhilarating the Irish fans.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET) WW Championship: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley Amosov FW: Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy Carvalho LW: Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan Queally Women’s FW: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding Kavanagh FW: Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardos Sinis Clarke Preliminary Card (YouTube, 11:30 a.m. ET) LHW: Karl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski Moore MW: Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman Ward HW: Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov Popov MW: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo Novenyi BW: Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine Moore FW: Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen Niedzielski FW: Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan Kelly FW: Asael Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken Adjoudj Women’s FlyW: Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop Bishop FW: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh Mokhonoana WW: Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko Scatizzi WW: Steven Hill vs. Joel Kouadja Hill FW: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson Magomedsharipov