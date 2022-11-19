UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac Results

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Muslim Salikhov vs. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Charles Johnson

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Miles Johns vs. Vince Morales

Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad

Maria Oliveira vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand

Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bledá