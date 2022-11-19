UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac Results

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Ion Cutelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Muslim Salikhov vs. Andre Fialho
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Charles Johnson
Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
Miles Johns vs. Vince Morales
Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad
Maria Oliveira vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand
Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bledá
