UFC London Results: Blaydes Wins With Aspinall Injury in 15 Seconds

On Saturday, Jul. 23, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, live from the O2 Arena in London. The event featured a heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall aired in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary card kicking off at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall by TKO (injury). Round 1, 0:15

Jack Hermansson def. Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:46

Nikita Krylov def. Alexander Gustafsson by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:07

Molly McCann def. Hannah Goldy by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:52

Volkan Oezdemir def. Paul Craig by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ľudovít Klein def. Mason Jones by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Marc Diakiese def. Damir Hadžović by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Jonathan Pearce def. Makwan Amirkhani by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:10

Muhammad Mokaev def. Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jai Herbert def. Kyle Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Victoria Leonardo def. Mandy Bohm by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Nicolas Dalby def. Claudio Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)