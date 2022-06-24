BKFC 26: Brito vs. Palomino 2 Results

On Friday, Jun. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 26: Brito vs. Palomino 2, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a rematch for the welterweight title between Elvin Leon Brito and Luis Palomino.

The preliminary card airs live and free on BKTV app starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card will follow on the BKTV app via pay-per-view. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Palomino vs. Elvin Leon Brito

Jimmie Rivera vs. Howard Davis

Cary Caprio vs. Tyler Randall

Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart

Ulysses Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills

Freddy Masabo vs. Will Shutt

Brian Duran vs. Braeden Tovey

Stephen Townsel vs. Chris Sarro