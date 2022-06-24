BKFC 26: Brito vs. Palomino 2 Results

On Friday, Jun. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 26: Brito vs. Palomino 2, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a rematch for the welterweight title between Elvin Leon Brito and Luis Palomino.
The preliminary card airs live and free on BKTV app starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card will follow on the BKTV app via pay-per-view. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Luis Palomino vs. Elvin Leon Brito
Jimmie Rivera vs. Howard Davis
Cary Caprio vs. Tyler Randall
Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart
Ulysses Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi
Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills
Freddy Masabo vs. Will Shutt
Brian Duran vs. Braeden Tovey
Stephen Townsel vs. Chris Sarro
Jimmie Rivera vs. Howard Davis
Cary Caprio vs. Tyler Randall
Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart
Ulysses Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi
Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills
Freddy Masabo vs. Will Shutt
Brian Duran vs. Braeden Tovey
Stephen Townsel vs. Chris Sarro