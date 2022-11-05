BKFC 32: Barnett vs. Herrera Results

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 32: Barnett vs. Herrera, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Fla. The event features a bantamweight bout between Reginald Barnett, Jr. and Geane Herrera.

The event airs live on the BKTV app with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card following at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Reginald Barnett, Jr. vs. Geane Herrera

Jared Warren vs. Jay Jackson

Bobby Taylor vs. Gabriel Freyre

Jessica Borga vs. Sarah Click

JR Ridge vs. Chance Wilson

Travis Thompson vs. David Diaz

Ryan Reber vs. Jack Grady

Jonathan Miller vs. Stephon Reese

Brandon Allen vs. Joshua Marer

Chris Cornelius vs. Ja’Far Fortt

Tony Murphy vs. Shane Stapp