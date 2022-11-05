BKFC 32: Barnett vs. Herrera Results

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 32: Barnett vs. Herrera, live from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Fla. The event features a bantamweight bout between Reginald Barnett, Jr. and Geane Herrera.
The event airs live on the BKTV app with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card following at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Reginald Barnett, Jr. vs. Geane Herrera
Jared Warren vs. Jay Jackson
Bobby Taylor vs. Gabriel Freyre
Jessica Borga vs. Sarah Click
JR Ridge vs. Chance Wilson
Travis Thompson vs. David Diaz
Ryan Reber vs. Jack Grady
Jonathan Miller vs. Stephon Reese
Brandon Allen vs. Joshua Marer
Chris Cornelius vs. Ja’Far Fortt
Tony Murphy vs. Shane Stapp
