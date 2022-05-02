Home
Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 53: Tom Shoaff and Friends

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 53 featuring BKFC standout Tom Shoaff and two special guests. Shoaff is fresh off his dominant victory at BKFC Fight Night: Ft. Lauderdale over Bruce Lutchmedial, and, for being in a BKFC fight, he is wearing it well. He discusses, while at his celebration party held by fellow fighter Leonard Garcia, his new training regimen, new mindset and how a fight with Chad “Money” Mendes needs to happen. This episode was recorded prior to BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs, and Shoaff accurately predicted the winner of that main event.

