PFL 2022 3: Regular Season Results

On Friday, May 6, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 3: Regular Season, live from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Tex. The event is headlined by a women’s lightweight showdown between Kayla Harrison and Marina Mokhnatkina.

Yhe preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. João Zeferino

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abby Montes

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrová