PFL 2022 3: Regular Season Results

On Friday, May 6, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 3: Regular Season, live from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Tex. The event is headlined by a women’s lightweight showdown between Kayla Harrison and Marina Mokhnatkina.
Yhe preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal
Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price
Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper
Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. João Zeferino
Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd
Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin
Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abby Montes
Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrová
