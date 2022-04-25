Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 52: Gene Click

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 52 and features Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Forged In Fire competitor and gym owner, Gene Click. As a firm warning to listeners, there will be some opinions you might not agree with, and some things said that may strike a nerve, but Click is brutally honest says what is on his mind.

Click discusses his time in martial arts, his introduction to BJJ, his school and his opinions ranging from certain words and hand signs he doesn’t care for to his path of sobriety. He gets deep into BJJ, fatherhood, family, business ownership, and some funny stories.

