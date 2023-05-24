Chingiz Allazov Will Face Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13

August will start with a bang for ONE Championship. On Wednesday, the promotion announced a kickboxing main event tussle that could be the biggest fight of the summer.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov will defend the title for the first time against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13. The bout will headline the August 4 card that will go down live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will not be the first meeting between the two pound-for-pound greats. A decade ago, they collided twice, with Grigorian taking a unanimous decision, following a no-contest ruling earlier that year.

Ten years later, Allazov stands atop the kickboxing world, and he will seek to even the score against the Armenian superstar.

In the time since their meetings, both men have come to ONE and found outstanding success.

Grigorian is 3-1 in the promotion, only losing a title bid to Superbon Singha Mawynn last year. Allazov has also been electric inside the Cricle. Since his debut defeat in 2021, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian star has been unstoppale.

He ran through the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, scoring two kockouts and a dominant decision win to claim the coveted strap and book a date with then-World Champion Superbon.

When they met in January, “Chinga” scored a sensational knockout on the Thai striking enigma to earn the belt and kick off his reign as king.

Allazov and Grigorian will continue to show the depth of the division when they meet in their trilogy fight on August 4, and with this being the first bout announced for the ONE Fight Night 13 card, fans should wait with bated breath for more announcements.

ONE Fight Night 13 airs live from Bangkok on Prime Video on Friday, August 4. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.