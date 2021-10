LFA 116: Fremd vs. Valente Results

On Friday, Oct. 22, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 116: Fremd vs. Valente, live from the Dobson Ice Arena in Vail, Colo. The event features a middleweight contest between Josh Fremd and Renato Valente.

The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Josh Fremd vs. Renato Valente

Dan Argueta vs. Rodney Mondala

Michael Stack vs. Jackson Filho

Pauline Macias vs. Marnic Mann

Jalin Fuller vs. Ryan Charlebois

Haris Talundzic vs. Brock Smith

Jacobi Jones vs. Logan Paxton

Llorrvic Acevedo vs. Josiah Reyes

Jena Bishop vs. Helen Lucero

Brittany Camozzi vs. Kelsey Arnesen

Isaiah Diggs vs. Gabe Parrot

Luis Gurule vs. DeMarcus Patterson

Bryant Ireland vs. David Evenson

Jovan Gasper vs. Jota Ninomiya