On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with Dana White’s Contender Series middleweight Cody Brundage. The fighter talked about his upcoming Contender Series bout with Shonte Barnes. He also discussed lessons learned from his previous Contender Series experience and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @BigRilesMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter.