On Tuesday, Sept. 1, UFC President Dana White will host the fifth installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Dennis Buzukja vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Smith
Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence
William Knight vs. Cody Brundage
Tucker Lutz vs. Chase Gibson
