Charles Oliveira (Gleidson Venga/Sherdog)
UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Results

Rob Tatum Assistant Editor

On Saturday, May 15, the UFC will host UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler from the Toyota Center in Houston.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new lightweight champion as Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on former Bellator MMA titleholder Michael Chandler. Oliveira has won eight straight, with seven of those victories coming via stoppage. Chandler, meanwhile, impressed in his Octagon debut, putting away New Zealand’s Dan Hooker inside the first round.

The co-main also takes place in the lightweight division as former No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson battles the surging Beneil Dariush.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

FULL RESULTS
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for lightweight title
Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
Matt Schnell vs. Rogério Bontorin
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo
Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. André Muniz
Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata
Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright
Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
Sean Soriano vs. Christos Giagos