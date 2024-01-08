Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Added to UFC 300 as Title Eliminator

UFC 300 has added a lightweight title eliminator bout between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. It is a fight between two top-ranked athletes seeking a shot at the championship held by Islam Makhachev. The event is booked for Apr. 13 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

It was announced by UFC President Dana White that UFC 300 will feature a lightweight match where the winner will get the next shot at the lightweight title. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will play host to the UFC event.

“Do Bronx” Charles Oliveira is the former UFC lightweight champion. The Brazilian athlete holds the record for most submission wins in UFC history. The 34-year-old fighter has been a staple of the organization since making his promotional debut in 2010.

Between 2018 and 2022 Oliveira found his stride in MMA. He went on an 11-fight winning streak, earning each of these victories by way of knockout or submission, and captured a world title along the way. In his career, Oliveira has notable wins over fighters such as Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Most recently, the Brazilian-born fighter is coming off a first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush.

Brazil’s Oliveira lost his UFC title to Makhachev, a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, in 2022. The 34-year-old fighter would like a chance to earn back his championship, but he will first need to defeat Arman Tsarukyan.

The Armenian-Georgian Tsarukyan is ranked in the top five of the UFC’s lightweight division officially. He has a background in freestyle wrestling and hockey, but found his life’s calling in MMA. The 27-year-old has a UFC record of 8-2 and is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

In his UFC career, Tsarukyan has been celebrated for his exciting fights and finishing abilities. He has earned two Fight of the Night bonuses and three Performance of the Night bonuses for his knockout wins. Most recently, he is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Dariush.

Tsarukyan made his UFC debut against Dagestan’s Makhachev, who is now the reigning divisional king. The Armenian-Georgian would like an opportunity to avenge this loss, but first, he will need to get through the former champion Oliveira.

UFC 300 is booked for Apr. 13, and the fight card will also feature Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic.