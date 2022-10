UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Results

On Saturday, Oct, 22, the UFC will host UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event features battles for the lightweight and bantamweight titles.

The UFC 280 preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev – for the lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw – for the bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Yamato Nishikawa vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Lina Länsberg vs. Karol Rosa