Top Rank on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Diaz Results

On Saturday, April 24, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla., for Navarrete vs. Diaz.
In the night’s headliner, Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight title against Puerto Rico’s Christopher Diaz.
The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Demond Nicholson vs. Edgar Berlanga
Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz
Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw
Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton
Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez
Mobley Villegas vs. Jaycob Bradley Gomez-Zayas