Top Rank on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Diaz Results

On Saturday, April 24, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla., for Navarrete vs. Diaz.

In the night’s headliner, Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight title against Puerto Rico’s Christopher Diaz.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

