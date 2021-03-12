Lion Fight 64 Results

On Friday, March 12, Lion Fight will host Lion Fight 64 from Hutchinson, Kan.
In the night’s main event, undefeated Steve Walker defends the Lion Fight North American super cruiserweight title against Brian Collette.
Also on the card, the promotion opens a heavyweight tournament as Warren Thompson meets Cody East and Terrance Hodges takes on Joseph Stripling.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Warren Thompson vs. Cody East – heavyweight tournament semifinal
Terrance Hodges vs. Joseph Stripling – heavyweight tournament semifinal
Chance Thackston vs. Cody Carrillo
Crystal Van Wyk vs. Andy Nguyen
Cody Moberly vs. Michael Triana