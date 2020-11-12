On Thursday, Nov. 12, Bellator MMA will host its 252nd event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight tournament continues as current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire takes on Portugal’s Pedro Carvalho. The Brazilian Pitbull currently holds the promotion’s lightweight strap as well, with his last defeat coming in 2016. Carvalho has yet to taste defeat in the Bellator cage.

Another tournament quarterfinal is featured on the main as Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez meet for a second time. Germany’s Weichel edged Sanchez by split decision in the pair’s prior meeting four years ago.

The prelims kick off live above at 3:45 p.m. ET, followed at 7 p.m. ET by the main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.