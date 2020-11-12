On Thursday, Nov. 12, Bellator MMA will host its 252nd event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight tournament continues as current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire takes on Portugal’s Pedro Carvalho. The Brazilian Pitbull currently holds the promotion’s lightweight strap as well, with his last defeat coming in 2016. Carvalho has yet to taste defeat in the Bellator cage.
Another tournament quarterfinal is featured on the main as Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez meet for a second time. Germany’s Weichel edged Sanchez by split decision in the pair’s prior meeting four years ago.
The prelims kick off live above at 3:45 p.m. ET, followed at 7 p.m. ET by the main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley
Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez – featherweight tournament quarterfinal
Aaron Pico vs. John de Jesus
Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Emilee King
Devin Powell vs. Manny Muro
Jornel Lugo vs. Schyler Sootho
Lucas Brennan vs. Andrew Salas
Roman Faraldo vs. Pat Casey
Khonry Gracie vs. Trevor Gudde