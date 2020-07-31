On Friday, July 31, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 87th event from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the night’s main event, veteran lightweight Bryce Logan meets Contender Series alum Jacob Rosales for the lightweight title.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Bryce Logan vs. Jacob Rosales – for lightweight title
Nick Browne vs. Ben Egli
Michael Stack vs. Kai Kamaka III
Keith Phathaem vs. Gerald Scott
Zac Cavender vs. Zac Pauga
Joaquin Buckley vs. Jackie Gosh
Andrew Lipp vs. Ryan Charlebois
Christian Rodriguez vs. Mike Johnson
