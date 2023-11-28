Superlek Set for Title Defense Against Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 18

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship to kick off his 2024 campaign.

Per ONE Championship, the Thai superstar will put his belt on the line against Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 18 on Friday, Jan. 12.

Superlek has had an amazing 2023. Most recently, he edged Rodtang Jitmuangnon in one of the biggest Muay Thai showdowns in the sport’s history at ONE Friday Fights 34 to push his winning streak to 10.

The 28-year-old has looked virtually unstoppable, with many now considering him the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet. Those accolades have given him an aura of invincibility that his opponents hope to dispel each time they step into the ring against him.

Mahmoudi will be looking to do the same on Jan. 12. The Algerian is coming off a stellar performance against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 13 in August that saw him knock down the Mexican star three times in a mere 68 seconds of action to score a TKO win .

That showcase of power and speed has now earned Mahmoudi a long-awaited title shot against Superlek.

The fifth-ranked flyweight contender will try to upend the Thai star and shock the world by claiming ultimate glory in Bangkok, Thailand.

The exciting main event matchup joins a growing card that will also feature John Lineker’s Muay Thai debut against the British striking legend Liam Harrison. ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video is shaping up to be an insane way to begin the New Year.

ONE Fight Night 18 airs live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, Jan. 12. The action begins at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.