Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2 Results

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Bellator will host Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event features a welterweight title unification bout between Logan Storley and Yaroslav Amosov.

The prelims air live on YouTube starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardos Sinis

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Różański

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman

Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko

Steven Hill vs. Joël Kouadja

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson