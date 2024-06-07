Roger Huerta Returns to MMA at PFL Europe 3 in Glasgow on Sep. 28

After a short retirement away, the MMA veteran Roger Huerta will return to MMA later this year in the PFL against Scotland’s Robert “The Hammer” Whiteford. PFL Europe 3, on Sep. 28, will be the debut event of the PFL in Glasgow. Huerta has not competed in MMA since early 2021.

The US-born Roger Huerta has competed across several organizations including bouts in the UFC, Bellator MMA, and ONE Championship. It was during his time with the UFC that the young Latino made history as being the first MMA fighter to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. Huerta was a popular fighter and was often in the main event on Spike TV.

After going 6-2 in the UFC, the athlete tested free agency and moved to Bellator MMA in 2010. Huerta would jump around to different promotions before finishing his career on a four-fight losing streak. His last bout was a TKO loss in Bellator against Chris Gonzalez in Apr. of 2021. Now, the 41-year-old Huerta will look to bounce back against the Scottish-born Robert Whiteford at PFL Europe 3 in Glasgow.

The early life of Huerta was not an easy one, he was physically abused by his mother as a child. Child Protective Services moved him to a foster home. Later, his mother would earn custody and then abandon him to his father who physically abused him and later abandoned him. The young man did not have a home but was able to survive due to having gang connections.

Stevie Ray will also be returning after a short retirement. He will headline PFL Europe 3 in his home of Glasgow against the Welsh Lewis “The Captain” Long on Sep. 28. More bouts, especially including tournament matches, are expected to be confirmed for the Glasgow PFL event later on.