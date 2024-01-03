Nico Carillo Discusses Nong-O Win, Upcoming Title Shot

Two of the United Kingdom’s premier strikers bookended the year with incredible knockouts over legendary Muay Thai striker Nong-O Hama in ONE Championship action.

First, it was England’s Jonathan Haggerty, who snatched the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title from the Thai icon at ONE Fight Night 9, and then it was Scotland’s Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Carrillo had to battle adversity to pick up his win at ONE’s final event of 2023, however, as Nong-O battered his legs and left him limping in the first round.

With a compromised leg, many thought “King of the North” would struggle to compete. But, he quickly proved he was still in the fight by dominating proceedings in the second frame en route to a ruthless finish.

The rising star spoke of his tough day at the office in a recent interview with South China Morning Post.

“I go through this every single day – that gives me confidence to come out and say these things look how beat up my leg was, but I’ve got that dog in me. I’ve got no quit whatsoever. Doesn’t matter how hot I am,” he said.

The win at ONE Friday Fights 46 positioned Carrillo as one of the top contenders for Haggerty’s Muay Thai title, and a fellow UK star offered his thoughts on the prospective tilt.

Liam Harrison took to X to convey that he believes Carrillo will soon be champion and that Haggerty wouldn’t make it to the scorecards if they were to meet.

“No one is beating Nico at that weight,” Harrison posted.

“Haggerty will get splattered.”

If the England vs. Scotland battle happens in 2024, it will undoubtedly be the biggest striking matchup in the UK in the new year.

Haggerty and Carrillo have taken hold of one of the best divisions in Muay Thai, and they are expanding the sport’s global footprint as a result.

While Harrison has a strong prediction, the only thing that is truly known is that if the fight goes down, it will be pure action from bell to bell.