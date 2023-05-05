UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, May 6, the UFC will host UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark N.J. The event features a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

The UFC 288 early prelims air live on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card stays on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay=per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, May 5. Below are the weigh-in results. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Henry Cejudo (135) – for the bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (171)

Jéssica Andrade (115) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115)

Movsar Evloev (145) vs. Diego Lopes (146)

Kron Gracie (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Khaos Williams (169) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170)

Marina Rodriguez (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Parker Porter (249) vs. Braxton Smith (262)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Phil Hawes (185)

Rafael Estevam ()* vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125)

Joseph Holmes (189)** vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185)

* – Fighter did not weigh-in; bout cancelled

** – Fighter missed weight, fined 20% of purse; fight goes on at catchweight