LFA 158 Results: Jones Batters Lebosnoyani, Earns Vacant Title

On Friday, May 19, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 158: Lebosnoyani vs. Jones, live from the Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Ariz. The event featured a vacant lightweight title fight.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS JaCobi Jones def. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:18 – for the vacant lightweight title

An Tuan Ho def. Edwin De Los Santos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Aupuni Pagaoa def. Humberto Duarte by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:47

Cedric Katambwa vs. Austin Wourms ends in a no contest (accidental groin strike). Round 1, 0:53

Ivan Tena def. Riley Wiseman by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Eric McConico def. Kevem Felipe by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chance Ikei def. Joe Stafford by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Tyler Jones def. Alex Martinez by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:43

Kyetin Lindquist vs. Paul Marghitas

Adrian Munoz vs. Anthony Cruz

Grace DiFrancesco def. Maia Schmidt (a)

DeShawn White vs. Ezra Elliott

Leon Mackey Jr. def. Chris Putton (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout