LFA 158 Results: Jones Batters Lebosnoyani, Earns Vacant Title

On Friday, May 19, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 158: Lebosnoyani vs. Jones, live from the Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Ariz. The event featured a vacant lightweight title fight.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
JaCobi Jones def. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:18 – for the vacant lightweight title
An Tuan Ho def. Edwin De Los Santos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Aupuni Pagaoa def. Humberto Duarte by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:47
Cedric Katambwa vs. Austin Wourms ends in a no contest (accidental groin strike). Round 1, 0:53
Ivan Tena def. Riley Wiseman by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Eric McConico def. Kevem Felipe by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chance Ikei def. Joe Stafford by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Tyler Jones def. Alex Martinez by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:43
Kyetin Lindquist vs. Paul Marghitas
Adrian Munoz vs. Anthony Cruz
Grace DiFrancesco def. Maia Schmidt (a)
DeShawn White vs. Ezra Elliott
Leon Mackey Jr. def. Chris Putton (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout
An Tuan Ho def. Edwin De Los Santos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Aupuni Pagaoa def. Humberto Duarte by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:47
Cedric Katambwa vs. Austin Wourms ends in a no contest (accidental groin strike). Round 1, 0:53
Ivan Tena def. Riley Wiseman by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Eric McConico def. Kevem Felipe by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chance Ikei def. Joe Stafford by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Tyler Jones def. Alex Martinez by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:43
Kyetin Lindquist vs. Paul Marghitas
Adrian Munoz vs. Anthony Cruz
Grace DiFrancesco def. Maia Schmidt (a)
DeShawn White vs. Ezra Elliott
Leon Mackey Jr. def. Chris Putton (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout