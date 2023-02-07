Seven Professional Fighters Who Like to Gamble

Gambling and professional fighting, like UFC, mostly go hand in hand. Many professional fighters are known and believed to have quick decision-making, which is one advantage in playing, especially in poker games.

However, you will not get good at just knowing how someone plays. You will need help that will give you everything you need to know about poker hands and other basic strategies in playing.

Most top UFC competitors spend their successful weekends playing poker, sporting events, and placing bets. Generally, the classic slots at casinos grab the attention of these fighters into playing casino games. Learning from these fighters’ mistakes, playing habits, or how they play with their “cards” in the ring will be beneficial.

1. Conor Mcgregor

Conor Mcgregor is named the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes after reportedly making $180 million in 2021. Playing high stake games in the casino is one way he decides to spend money while also enjoying playing online.

2. Lex Veldhuis

Lex Veldhuis was a fantastic boxer in his day. He is currently retired and now covers poker events. One of his interests is gambling, with poker his preferred game and the game where he won $62,620. He has enabled a name for himself in the poker world by constantly challenging other professional poker players.

3. Anderson Silva

This UFC fighter from Brazil is regarded as one of the greatest in the business. Anderson Silva has strong, striking power, but he’s also skilled in gambling, as he often goes to local casinos and spends big on games.

4. Bertrand Grospellier

Grospellier is a kickboxing and muay Thai fighter with some MMA victories. However, he also won $2 million in prize money by finishing first in the EPT Pokerstars Caribbean adventure. He earned another 1.4 million in the WPT Festa al Lago poker tournament.

5. Evander Holyfield

Evander almost lost all of his money on unsuccessful sports wagers. He kept gambling until he ran out of money. Generally, he had heroic battles since he was unaware that luck wasn’t always on his side.

6. Terrence Chan

Chan is a bantamweight fighter with 4 wins and 2 losses in the professional ring. Though many people attribute Terrence Chan’s love for poker to the fact that he formerly worked as a casino employee.

He frequently plays poker for fun and money, regardless of his motivation. It is believed that he had so much success in fights and gambling because of his decision-making skills.

7. Ricco Rodriguez

Ricco Rodriguez is an accomplished fighter with semi-retired status. He is also seen placing bets in casinos. There are also claims that one of his income sources comes from playing and winning casino games. Other rumors claim that he even gambled on himself to win the UFC and did accomplish it.

Be a Fighter at Your Poker Games

If you’re skilled enough, gambling can be a fun way to destress, unwind, or make money. Even the greatest combat fighters participate in gambling to gather more UFC fans. It can be beneficial to say that paying attention to their fights can help you understand their casino strategies and copy them.