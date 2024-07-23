Will Paddy Pimblett Leave UFC?

On July 15, 2024, it came to light that English professional mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett, who currently competes in the lightweight division of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), had spoken of his interest in competing elsewhere when his UFC contract ends.

However, the following day, he announced that he had no interest in fighting elsewhere, so let’s dive straight in to find out exactly what’s happening.

Will Paddy Pimblett stay in the UFC?

Based on the latest reports, 29-year-old Paddy Pimblett will not look for another promotion/organisation and will stay fighting in the UFC.

Nicknamed ‘The Baddy,’ Pimblett has been one of the biggest names in the mixed martial arts octagon since joining the UFC in September 2021. Speculation has mounted as he approaches his sixth major fight, the final fight on his UFC contract.

Although he recently stated that he wants to start the contract negotiations so he can re-sign for the UFC, he has also pointed out that he’s open to considering big-money fights but wouldn’t want to do so through any other organisation.

He mentioned several recent bouts between certain well-known YouTubers and boxers/MMA/UFC fighters and pointed out that it would be interesting to see what happens if he is offered a mega-money deal like these other ‘celebrity’ fighters.

He hasn’t ruled out this possibility if the price is right.

When is Paddy Pimblett’s next UFC fight?

Paddy Pimblett is next scheduled to fight at UFC 304 on July 27 at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England, against Bobby Green. On the same name night at the same event, the following three fights are also scheduled to take place:

Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Tom Aspinall (ic) vs Curtis Blaydes for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Can Pimblett beat Green at UFC 304?

The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to find out if Pimblett can beat Green at UFC 304 is to look at the latest average odds and see what those odds (and the implied probability rate) are trying to tell you what the most likely outcome will be.

Bobby ‘King’ Green is actually the odds-on favourite to win this bout outright and is currently priced in the decimal odds format at around 1.73. In the fractional odds format, 1.73 is the same as 8/11, and in the American/moneyline odds format, 1.73 is -138.

In comparison, Pimblett is currently priced at around 2.1 (decimal odds), which is 11/10 (fractional odds) and +110 (American/moneyline odds). Based on these odds, another way of looking at things is to say that Green has a 57.90% chance (implied probability rate) of winning, compared to Pimblett’s 47.60% IPR.

Pimblett will need to win to ensure a contract renewal because, based on his recent comments, the UFC is where he wants to remain. He even calls the UFC the pinnacle of the sport.

Pimblett has had 24 fights throughout his career, winning 21 and losing only 3. Six of those victories were by knockout. Nine were by submission, and six were by decision. In the fights he lost, one was by submission, and two by decision.

Final thoughts

If Pimblett can beat Green at UFC 304 and secure a new multi-year/fight contract, he could become one of the greats, but we will have to wait and see what happens before we can speculate any further on his future.

