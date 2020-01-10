On Friday, Jan. 10, Showtime Boxing will host Shields vs. Habazin from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the night’s main event, undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields clashes with former welterweight titleholder Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound titles.

The co-main event pits Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis against Brooklyn-based contender Bakhtiyar Eyubov in a welterweight match-up.

The main card airs live on Showtime beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.