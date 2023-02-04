Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: February 2023

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Cris “Cyborg” Justino (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Larissa Pacheco (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Cat Zingano (7) Macy Chiasson (8) Arlene Blencowe (9) Norma Dumont (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in February.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Ketlen Vieira (3) Irene Aldana (6) Miesha Tate (7) Yana Santos (8) Pannie Kianzad (9) Macy Chiasson (10)

The New Year saw a shakeup in the bantamweight division, as Raquel Pennington defeated Ketlen Vieira, causing a slight shuffle in the top-half of the rankings. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in February.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Liz Carmouche (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Katlyn Chookagian (4) Alexa Grasso (5) Juliana Velasquez (6) Jessica Andrade (NR) Jennifer Maia (7) Viviane Araujo (8) Lauren Murphy (9)/Taila Santos (10)

The month of January saw Jessica Andrade return to the flyweight rankings from the strawweight division, as the Brazilian defeated Lauren Murphy. Looking into February, Taila Santos looks to break the tie in the 10th spot of the rankings when she takes on Erin Blanchfield.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Joanna Jedrzejczyk (4) Jessica Andrade (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Marina Rodriguez (7) Xiaonan Yan (8) Mackenzie Dern (9) Tecia Torres (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in February.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Jillian DeCoursey (1) Jessica Delboni (2) Seika Izawa (3) Alesha Zappitella (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Lindsey vanZandt (8) Saori Oshima (9) Rena Kubota (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in February.