Combat Press Boxing Rankings: September 2022

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Joe Joyce (8) Joseph Parker (9) Daniel Dubois (10)

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua faced off again, this time in Saudi Arabia, with the result being the same as the first. Usyk is simply the superior boxer and showed that across 12 rounds again, winning by split decision. Joshua had some moments late in the fight, but Usyk would respond emphatically to retain the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles. PBC Fox had a rare Sunday pay-per-view this month with Luis Ortiz and Andy Ruiz headlining. Ruiz collected a few knockdowns over Ortiz to pick up the decision victory, and he has himself in position to fight Deontay Wilder next if, and when, “The Bronze Bomber” defeats Robert Helenius next, also on a PBC Fox PPV.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Lawrence Okolie (1) Jai Opetaia (2) Mairis Briedis (3) Yunier Dorticos (4) Ilunga Makabu (5) Aleksei Papin (6) Noel Gevor (7) Mateusz Masternak (8) Thabiso Mchunu (9) Michal Cieslak (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Dmitry Bivol (1) Artur Beterbiev (2) Joe Smith Jr. (3) Gilberto Ramirez (4) Callum Smith (7) Maxim Vlasov (5) Marcus Browne (6) Joshua Buatsi (8) Anthony Yarde (9) Mathieu Bauderlique (10)

Callum Smith has continued to perform well at light heavyweight, this time displaying impressive power en route to a fourth-round finish over fellow ranked fighter, Mathieu Bauderlique. Smith rises up the rankings to the No. 5 spot.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) John Ryder (4) Daniel Jacobs (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Lerrone Richards (7) Carlos Gongora (8) David Morrell Jr. (9) Pavel Silyagin (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Jaime Munguia (4) Chris Eubank Jr. (5) Ryota Murata (6) Michael Zefara (7) Carlos Adames (8) Erislandy Lara (9) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Sebastian Fundora (3) Tim Tszyu (4) Liam Smith (5) Erickson Lubin (6) Israel Madrimov (7) Magomed Kurbanov (8) Tony Harrison (9) Danny Garcia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Keith Thurman (3) Jaron Ennis (4) Yordenis Ugas (5) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (6) Eimantas Stanionis (7) David Avanesyan (8) Cody Crowley (9) Conor Benn (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Jack Catterall (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Arnold Barboza Jr. (6) Montana Love (7) Subriel Matias (8) Gary Antuanne Russell (9) Sandor Martin (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Devin Haney (1) George Kambosos Jr. (2) Teofimo Lopez (3) Vasily Lomachenko (4) Ryan Garcia (5) Gervonta Davis (6) Richard Commey (7) Joseph Diaz Jr. (8) Isaac Cruz (9) Zaur Abdullaev (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Shakur Stevenson (1) Oscar Valdez (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Shavkat Rakhimov (4) Hector Luis Garcia (5) Joe Cordina (6) Chris Colbert (7) Kenichi Ogawa (8) Robson Conceicao (9) Jeremia Nakathiilia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Emanuel Navarette (1) Rey Vargas (2) Mark Magsayo (3) Gary Russell Jr. (4) Mauricio Lara (5) Josh Warrington (6) Leigh Wood (7) Kiko Martinez (8) Kid Galahad (9) Ruben Villa (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Ronny Rios (4) Brandon Figueroa (5) Luis Nery (6) Ra’eese Aleem (9) Takuma Inoue (8) Zolani Tete (10) Daniel Roman (3) Marlon Tapales (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Angelo Leo (7)

Angelo Leo has been removed due to inactivity. Marlon Tapales enters at No. 10, and there’s been shuffling as well, with Daniel Roman dropping quite a bit.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Jason Maloney (4) Emmanuel Rodriguez (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Reymart Gaballo (7) Rau’shee Warren (8) Vincent Astrolabio (9) Paul Butler (10) Gary Antonio Russell (NR)

It’s been since May 2021 since Nordine Oubaali has stepped inside a boxing ring to compete, so therefore he has been removed. Gary Antonio Russell enters at No. 10, and has a chance to move up even more if he defeats Emmanuel Rodriguez in October.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Jesse Rodriguez (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (5) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (6) Fernando Martinez (7) Jerwin Ancajas (8) Carlos Cuadras (9) Joshua Franco (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Giemel Magramo (7) Angel Acosta (8) Ricardo Sandoval (9) Seigo Akui (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Jonathan Gonzalez (4) Hekkie Budler (5) Felix Alvarado (6) Edward Heno (7) Daniel Valladares (8) Esteban Bermudez (9) Elwin Soto (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Naoya Inoue (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Terence Crawford (3) Errol Spence (4) Dmitry Bivol (5) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Josh Taylor (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Tyson Fury (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.