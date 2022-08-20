Combat Press Boxing Rankings: August 2022

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Joe Joyce (8) Joseph Parker (9) Daniel Dubois (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Lawrence Okolie (1) Jai Opetaia (2) Mairis Briedis (3) Yunier Dorticos (4) Ilunga Makabu (5) Aleksei Papin (6) Noel Gevor (7) Mateusz Masternak (8) Thabiso Mchunu (9) Michal Cieslak (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Dmitry Bivol (1) Artur Beterbiev (2) Joe Smith Jr. (3) Gilberto Ramirez (4) Maxim Vlasov (5) Marcus Browne (6) Callum Smith (7) Joshua Buatsi (8) Anthony Yarde (9) Mathieu Bauderlique (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) John Ryder (4) Daniel Jacobs (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Lerrone Richards (8) Carlos Gongora (9) David Morrell Jr. (10) Pavel Silyagin (NR)

Removed from the Rankings: Fedor Chudinov (7)

Fedor Chudinov has been removed from the rankings. Fighters below him all move up a spot, and Pavel Silyagin debuts at No. 10. Silyagin is undefeated since making his pro debut in 2020 after a stellar amatuer career, and has picked up notable wins against Isaac Chilemba and Azizbek Abdugofurov.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Jaime Munguia (4) Chris Eubank Jr. (5) Ryota Murata (6) Michael Zefara (7) Carlos Adames (8) Erislandy Lara (9) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Sebastian Fundora (3) Tim Tszyu (4) Liam Smith (5) Erickson Lubin (6) Israel Madrimov (7) Magomed Kurbanov (9) Tony Harrison (10) Danny Garcia (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (10)

Danny Garcia enters the rankings at No. 10, taking the spot of Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Garcia had a successful debut at 154, defeating Jose Benavidez Jr. by majority decision. The majority decision was questionable, with one blind judge scoring it a draw.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Keith Thurman (3) Jaron Ennis (4) Yordenis Ugas (5) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (7) Eimantas Stanionis (8) David Avanesyan (9) Cody Crowley (10) Conor Benn (NR)

Dropped from the Rankings: Danny Garcia (6)

The always entertaining Vergil Ortiz Jr. returned to action, and racked up yet another knockout victory. Michael McKinson was an easy puzzle for Ortiz Jr. to figure out, and was eventually stopped in the 9th round. Ortiz goes up to No. 6, filling Garcia’s old spot. Talented and young British fighter, Conor Benn, enters the rankings at No. 10.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Jack Catterall (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Arnold Barboza Jr. (6) Montana Love (7) Subriel Matias (8) Gary Antuanne Russell (9) Sandor Martin (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Devin Haney (1) George Kambosos Jr. (2) Teofimo Lopez (3) Vasily Lomachenko (4) Ryan Garcia (5) Gervonta Davis (6) Richard Commey (7) Joseph Diaz Jr. (8) Isaac Cruz (9) Zaur Abdullaev (10)

Teofimo Lopez returned to action at 135 pounds after his loss to Kambosos Jr. Many believed that would be his last fight at 135, because of the struggles of the weight loss in that fight. Nonetheless, Lopez stayed at lightweight and returned to his dominant ways, racking up a TKO victory over Pedro Campa. Lopez retains his spot at 3 in the rankings.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Shakur Stevenson (1) Oscar Valdez (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Shavkat Rakhimov (4) Hector Luis Garcia (5) Joe Cordina (6) Chris Colbert (7) Kenichi Ogawa (8) Robson Conceicao (9) Jeremia Nakathiilia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Emanuel Navarette (1) Rey Vargas (2) Mark Magsayo (3) Gary Russell Jr. (4) Mauricio Lara (5) Josh Warrington (6) Leigh Wood (7) Kiko Martinez (8) Kid Galahad (9) Ruben Villa (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Brandon Figueroa (5) Luis Nery (6) Angelo Leo (7) Takuma Inoue (8) Ra’eese Aleem (9) Zolani Tete (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Nordine Oubaali (3) Jason Maloney (4) Emmanuel Rodriguez (5) John Riel Casimero (6) Reymart Gaballo (7) Rau’shee Warren (8) Vincent Astrolabio (9) Paul Butler (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Jesse Rodriguez (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (5) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (6) Fernando Martinez (7) Jerwin Ancajas (8) Carlos Cuadras (9) Joshua Franco (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) McWilliams Arroyo (6) Giemel Magramo (7) Angel Acosta (8) Ricardo Sandoval (9) Seigo Akui (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Hiroto Kyoguchi (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Ken Shiro (3) Jonathan Gonzalez (4) Hekkie Budler (5) Felix Alvarado (6) Edward Heno (7) Daniel Valladares (8) Esteban Bermudez (9) Elwin Soto (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Naoya Inoue (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Terence Crawford (3) Errol Spence (4) Dmitry Bivol (5) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Josh Taylor (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Tyson Fury (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.