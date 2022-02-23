Full ONE Championship: Full Circle Fight Card Finalized

On Friday, Feb. 25, ONE Championship: Full Circle will now feature 12 action-packed bouts following two changes to ONE Championship’s return event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The third title tilt for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship will now have to wait, as top-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov had to withdraw from the event, leaving Petchmorakot Petchyindee without an opponent.

Also removed for not being medically cleared to compete, David Branch will no longer make his ONE debut at the event against Leandro Ataides.

The event-week shakeup will now see Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano moved to the main card. The heavyweight kickboxing contest will add more lethal leather to the main card, as the two ONE Super Series sluggers offer huge heavyweight power.

Moving into the featured spot on the lead card, Zebaztian Kadestam and Valmir Da Silva collide in a big welterweight war. Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight champion, will be hoping for a big performance to get back in the win column and starting a new run toward the gold. However, the debuting Brazilian is seeking a dominant debut to announcement himself to the weight class.

ONE Championship: Full Circle will air live and free on Friday, Feb. 25. The lead card will begin at 5 a.m. ET on ONE’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App. The main card will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

ONE Championship: Full Circle Full Fight Card

Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov – for the middleweight titleRoman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun – for the light heavyweight kickboxing titleAung La Nsang vs. Vitaly BigdashEnriko Kehl vs. Tayfun OzcanGuto Inocente vs. Bruno SusanoFabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Lead Card (Facebook, 5 a.m. ET)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga