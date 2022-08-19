BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum, live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The event features a welterweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page and “Platinum” Mike Perry.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for full results. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 19. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Nick Vespe and Lee Hamilton-Cooper of BKFC.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS Michael Page (175) vs. Mike Perry (175)

Connor Tierney (164) vs. Joe Elmore (165)

Tyler Goodjohn (155) vs. James Lilley (155.9)

Sam Shewmaker (234) vs. Mick Terrill (251.6)

Chris Fishgold (175) vs. Jake Bostwick (174.6)

Danny Christie (182) vs. Terry Brazier (181)

Dawid Żółtaszek (268.4) vs. Adam Harris ()*

David Round (181) vs. Ashley Griffiths (187)

John Hick (144) vs. Ellis Shepherd (145)

Conan Barbaru (186) vs. Dan Vinni ()*

Franco Tenaglia (163) vs. Chas Symonds (160)

Rob Cunningham (297.5) vs. Brett May (235)