BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

Home
News
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Michael Page (L) (Lee-Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Mike Perry (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Joe Elmore (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Tyler Goodjohn (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Mike Perry (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
BKFC 27 (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Mike Perry (Lee Hamilton-Cooper)
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Ash Griffiths vs. David Round (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Lee Hamilton-Cooper/BKFC)
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joe Elmore vs. Connor Tierney (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joe Elmore vs. Connor Tierney (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joe Elmore vs. Connor Tierney (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joe Elmore vs. Connor Tierney (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joe Elmore vs. Connor Tierney (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Terry Brazier vs. Danny Christie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dawid Zoltaszek (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ash Griffiths vs. David Round (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ash Griffiths vs. David Round (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ash Griffiths vs. David Round (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ash Griffiths vs. David Round (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Conan Barbaru (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chasa Symonds vs. Franco Tenaglia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
News

BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum, live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The event features a welterweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page and “Platinum” Mike Perry.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for full results. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 19. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Nick Vespe and Lee Hamilton-Cooper of BKFC.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Michael Page (175) vs. Mike Perry (175)
Connor Tierney (164) vs. Joe Elmore (165)
Tyler Goodjohn (155) vs. James Lilley (155.9)
Sam Shewmaker (234) vs. Mick Terrill (251.6)
Chris Fishgold (175) vs. Jake Bostwick (174.6)
Danny Christie (182) vs. Terry Brazier (181)
Dawid Żółtaszek (268.4) vs. Adam Harris ()*
David Round (181) vs. Ashley Griffiths (187)
John Hick (144) vs. Ellis Shepherd (145)
Conan Barbaru (186) vs. Dan Vinni ()*
Franco Tenaglia (163) vs. Chas Symonds (160)
Rob Cunningham (297.5) vs. Brett May (235)
Advertisement