BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum Results

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum, live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The event features a welterweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page and “Platinum” Mike Perry.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley

Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill

Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick

Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Dawid Żółtaszek vs. Adam Harris

David Round vs. Ashley Griffiths

John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd

Dan Vinni def. Conan Barbaru by KO. Round 2, 0:35

Franco Tenaglia def. Chasa Symonds by KO. Round 2, 1:58

Rob Cunningham def. Brett May by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00