BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum Results

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum, live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The event features a welterweight bout between Michael “Venom” Page and “Platinum” Mike Perry.
The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Michael Page vs. Mike Perry
Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore
Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilley
Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill
Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick
Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier
Dawid Żółtaszek vs. Adam Harris
David Round vs. Ashley Griffiths
John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd
Dan Vinni def. Conan Barbaru by KO. Round 2, 0:35
Franco Tenaglia def. Chasa Symonds by KO. Round 2, 1:58
Rob Cunningham def. Brett May by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00
