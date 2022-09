Bellator 285 Results: Henderson Wins Lopsided Decision Over Queally

On Friday, Sep. 23, Bellator hosted Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event featured a lightweight battle between Benson Henderson and Peter Queally.

The Bellator 285 preliminary card aired live on Bellator’s YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET with the main card following on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Benson Henderson def. Peter Queally by unanimous decision (49-45 x3)

Yoel Romero def. Melvin Manhoef by knockout (elbows). Round 3, 3:34

Leah McCourt def. Dayana Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Pedro Carvalho def. Mads Burnell by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Ciaran Clarke def. Rafael Hudson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 2:50

Karl Moore def. Karl Albrektsson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:36

Brian Moore def. Arivaldo Lima da Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Brett Johns def. Jordan Winski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

Darragh Kelly def. Kye Stevens by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

Kane Mousah def. Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Kenny Mokhonoana def. Alex Bodnar by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:42

Asaël Adjoudj def. Jordan Barton by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:39

Luca Poclit def. Dante Schiro by technical submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 4:31